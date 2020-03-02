Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

