Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $72,527.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $88,373.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at $795,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,223 shares of company stock worth $720,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

