MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MISSION VY BANC/SH stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. MISSION VY BANC/SH has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.18.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

