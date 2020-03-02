Mondi (LON:MNDI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mondi to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,863.33 ($24.51).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,635.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,634.94. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 1 year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

