Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 942,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR opened at $158.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,775 shares of company stock worth $57,480,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

