Morgan Stanley Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,546. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

