Morgan Stanley Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,339,280 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

