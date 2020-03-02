Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.64.

NBRV stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

