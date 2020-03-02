National Bank Financial Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.40

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of $377.99 million and a P/E ratio of 515.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.51.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

