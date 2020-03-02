National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.10.

TSE:CAS opened at C$10.91 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

