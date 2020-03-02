Needham & Company LLC Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $110.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Carvana stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carvana by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,828,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

