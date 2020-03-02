Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is one of 605 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Neoleukin Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million -$31.58 million -7.24 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors $2.19 billion $283.39 million -0.08

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97% Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors -2,538.49% -280.99% -31.52%

Volatility & Risk

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, meaning that its stock price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors 6249 16908 32968 1309 2.51

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics peers beat Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

