Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of UEPS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

