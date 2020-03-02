Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NBIX opened at $94.70 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,278,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

