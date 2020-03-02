Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) is General Electric Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

General Electric Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,764 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics makes up 0.0% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. General Electric Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Neuronetics worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

STIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36. Neuronetics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STIM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

