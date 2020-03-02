New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 179,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

