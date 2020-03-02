New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.