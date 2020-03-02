NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.50.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.