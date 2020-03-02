Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Guggenheim

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from to in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.50.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

