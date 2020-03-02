NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 340.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $252.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.57 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

