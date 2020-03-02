Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

