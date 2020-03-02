Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

