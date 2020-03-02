Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after buying an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,629,000 after buying an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $83.96 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

