NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.