Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from to in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 429.65%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,513,021. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

