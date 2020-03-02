Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien to and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.