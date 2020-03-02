Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,232.47 ($16.21).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.38.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,674.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

