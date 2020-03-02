OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon Acquires 11,848 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Jorge Colon purchased 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $849,696. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $888.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.