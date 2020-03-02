Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases $149,250.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ORI opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $34,114,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.