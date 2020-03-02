OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Buys $392,300.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OMF stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

