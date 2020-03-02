Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

