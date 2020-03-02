PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.90 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

