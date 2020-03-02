Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 24,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,561,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

