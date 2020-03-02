Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE) Financial Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 22.28% 11.73% Everest Re Group 12.31% 9.85% 3.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 10.86 $10.62 million $1.73 29.37 Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.23 $1.01 billion $21.34 11.62

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palomar and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Everest Re Group 0 7 1 0 2.13

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $280.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Palomar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

