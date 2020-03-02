Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director A R. Alameddine Buys 10,000 Shares

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after buying an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

