Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

PE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

