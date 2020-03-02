Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Paypal worth $82,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.