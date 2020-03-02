PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $25,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

