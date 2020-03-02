Peel Hunt Trims Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Target Price to GBX 1,280

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 894 ($11.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.24. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 752.14 ($9.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 26.70 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Martin Green bought 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.