Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Pfenex comprises approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Pfenex worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 1,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 388,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 1,043.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 201.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the third quarter valued at $633,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Pfenex stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

