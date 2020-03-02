Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $153,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after buying an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.