Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

