Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Raised to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

