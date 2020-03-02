Pi Financial Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$6.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.36 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 95.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,343.82. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,975.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.