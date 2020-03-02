Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.90” Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Pi Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

