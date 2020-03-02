Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Critical Analysis

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Bat Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.10% 9.75% 1.53% Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 3.06 $400.88 million $5.37 9.80 Bat Group $490,000.00 39.80 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Bat Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

