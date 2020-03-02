Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $122.78 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

