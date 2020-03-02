Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,270.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,191.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

