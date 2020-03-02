Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BPOP stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

