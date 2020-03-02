Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -4.62

Media stories about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news impact score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

POWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

